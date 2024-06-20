Rishi Sunak is facing pressure to launch an inquiry after one of his protection officers was arrested over alleged bets on the timing of the General Election.

On Wednesday, the Metropolitan Police said it was informed by the Gambling Commission that a police constable from the force's Royalty and Specialist Protection Command was being investigated over the alleged bets.

It comes after Sunak's parliamentary private secretary, Craig Williams - who is also the Conservative candidate for Montgomeryshire and Glyndwr - was revealed to be under investigation by the commission, after he "put a flutter" on when the election would take place.

A Conservative Party spokesperson said: "We have been contacted by the Gambling Commission about a small number of individuals.

"As the Gambling Commission is an independent body, it wouldn't be proper to comment further, until any process is concluded."

Liberal Democrats deputy leader Daisy Cooper said news of the police officer's arrest "stinks of yet more sleaze and answers are needed".

She said: "Rishi Sunak must call a Cabinet Office inquiry into what is shaping up to be yet another scandal at the heart of government."

The Met said that the officer in question was bailed pending further inquiries, after they were taken into custody on Monday on suspicion of misconduct in a public office.

They have also been removed from operational duties.

The matter has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), which said it will "make a decision on the level of IOPC involvement in due course".

The Gambling Commission said in a statement: "Currently the commission is investigating the possibility of offences concerning the date of the election.

"This is an ongoing investigation, and the commission cannot provide any further details at this time."

Misconduct in a public office "concerns serious wilful abuse or neglect of the power or responsibilities", according to the Crown Prosecution Service's (CPS) website.

Judges, bishops, MPs, civil servants, army officers, prison staff and police constables are among those who can be be accused of the offence.

