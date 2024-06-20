Allegations that several people linked to Rishi Sunak used inside information to bet on the date of the General Election have blighted the prime minister in recent days.

Laura Saunders, who previously worked at Conservative Campaign HQ and is the wife of the Party's director of campaigning, is among those being probed by the Gambling Commission.

The developments and use of the term 'inside information' has prompted much online debate around what exactly could merit a breach of the rules. But what are they? ITV News explains.

What is inside information?

Inside information is best known in the context of the financial world, where trading with such knowledge is listed as a criminal offence in every major economy.

Essentially, it concerns knowledge that individuals outside any given industry or trade are not aware of, and which could be inappropriately used for financial gain (e.g. the placement of bets).

The Gambling Commission regards inside information as knowledge "known by an individual or individuals as a result of their role in connection with an event and which is not in the public domain".

Much of its rules and regulations are crafted around sport - which most bets relate to.

But the commission makes clear inside information can include "activity related to a non-sporting event on which bets can be placed".

Is it illegal to use inside information?

The law makes plain that a person found guilty of using inside information to bet could be considered to be cheating, which is covered under the Gambling Act 2005.

Section 42 of the legislation states that it is an offence for anyone to cheat at gambling or do anything that might assist another person to cheat.

Cheating is categorised as consisting of "actual or attempted deception or interference".

Anyone found guilty of this offence can face up to two years in prison and a fine, and the commission has the power to prosecute those accused of breaching the rules.

How does the regulator monitor cheating?

The Gambling Commission largely relies on its sports betting integrity unit (SBIU) to monitor any cheating breaches. Again, this is because the majority of bets placed relate to sport.

The SBIU deals with reports of "betting-related corruption" and works closely with a separate team to enforce the same processes to non-sporting events.

What has the regulator and the Conservatives said?

In a statement, the Gambling Commission said: "Currently the commission is investigating the possibility of offences concerning the date of the election.

"This is an ongoing investigation, and the commission cannot provide any further details at this time."

A Conservative spokesman said: "We have been contacted by the Gambling Commission about a small number of individuals.

"As the Gambling Commission is an independent body, it wouldn't be proper to comment further, until any process is concluded."

