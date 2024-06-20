Travis Scott arrested for trespassing and disorderly intoxication in Miami

US rapper Travis Scott has been arrested in Miami on suspicion of disorderly intoxication and trespassing.

Police documents show that officers responded to a disturbance on a yacht where they observed the rapper yelling at those on the vessel.

The 33-year-old, whose real name is Jacques Webster, was taken into custody by Miami police following the incident at the city's marina in the early hours of Thursday morning.

In a statement, the Miami Beach Police Department said: “The Miami Beach Police Department confirms the arrest of Mr Jacques Webster, DOB 4/30/1991, on June 20, 2024, at approximately 1.44 a.m.

“Mr Webster was taken into custody following an incident at the Miami Beach Marina located at 300 Alton Road.”

The complaint/arrest affidavit added that officers could “sense a strong smell of alcohol coming from the defendant’s breath” and he was told to leave the dock or he would be arrested.

He initially complied with officers warning him to leave the premises before he returned after five minutes and disregarded officers’ commands for him not to go back.

The document added that the defendant later admitted to drinking alcohol and stated: “It’s Miami.”

Sources familiar to the singer have told the PA News Agency: “There was no physical altercation with anyone. This was a rowdy party and Travis was already bailed out for a few hundred dollars. He is already home.”

Last year, a Texas grand jury decided not to indict the US star in a criminal investigation into a massive crowd surge that killed 10 people at his 2021 Astroworld music festival in Houston.

The rapper is known for hits including Highest In The Room and Sicko Mode.

He shares children Aire and Stormi with reality TV star and makeup mogul, Kylie Jenner.

