Andy Murray will have surgery on his back on Saturday after becoming injured at the Queen's Club Championships.

The 37-year-old is hoping to make a farewell appearance at Wimbledon, which has not been ruled out, despite the tournament kicking off in a week and a half's time.

Murray struggled from the start of his second-round match against Jordan Thompson on Wednesday and pulled out after only five games.

A statement from his management said: “Andy is having a procedure on his back tomorrow. We will know more after this has taken place and will update further as soon as possible.”

The Scottish player described feeling a weakness in his right leg and losing coordination. He was treated on the court after three games, before deciding he could not continue.

On the likelihood of him making a Wimbledon appearance, he said: “Like all tennis players, we have degenerative joints and stuff in the back but it’s all predominantly been left-sided for me my whole career.

“I have never had too many issues with the right side. So maybe there is something that can be done between now and then to help the right side.”

Murray suffered from back problems earlier in his career, undergoing surgery in 2013.

After a first-round loss at the French Open last month, he said he would need treatment to address soreness.

The three-time grand slam champion only returned to the match court five weeks ago, after nearly two months out with an ankle injury.

He is due to play singles and doubles with his brother, Jamie, at Wimbledon, before seeing off his career at the Olympics in Paris, but both of those are now in doubt.

