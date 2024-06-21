Former Italian football star Roberto Baggio has been robbed at gunpoint at his home while watching the national team's game against Spain in the Euros.

At least five armed robbers burst Baggio's home in the northeastern city of Vincenza at around 10pm, according to Italian media.

One of the robbers struck Baggio on the head with the but of a gun after the 57-year-old confronted them.

Baggio was then locked in a room alongside his family, while the robbers stole jewelry, watches and cash.

After the thieves left, Baggio broke down the door and called police.

He was taken to the hospital and received stitches for the wound. His family members were not harmed.

