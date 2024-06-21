Heatwaves ‘likely to hit UK’ after drizzly spring – but it will not last

Heatwaves are likely to descend on parts of the UK next week in a short-lived burst of sun after a drizzly spring, forecasters have said.

Most of the UK “will experience the finest conditions and highest temperatures so far this year” and some isolated weather stations may see temperatures hit 30C, the Met Office said.

Higher temperatures are due to arrive early next week and “many places” are forecast to reach the mid-20Cs, with heatwaves predicted in central and southern parts of the country.

It marks a break from the rainy Spring, which saw 32% more rainfall than the average in England and Wales, making it the fifth wettest for England and the eighth wettest recorded for Wales, the Met Office said.

However, the heat is only expected to last until Wednesday with heavy showers, thunderstorms and persistent rain possibly returning in the west as the week goes on.

The wet weather has been coming from the Atlantic and a high-pressure system is expected to halt it for a few days.

Operational meteorologist Honor Criswick said: “As we’re pushing into next week we’re starting to see the hotter spells, but it is going to be quite brief.

“It will be a brief hot spell, but perhaps a beginning to summer which I’m sure many people have been waiting around for.”

Despite the wet weather it has been the warmest May and spring ever recorded in the UK.

The average temperature has been 13.1C, beating the previous 2008 record of 12.1C.

Ms Criswick said “a lot of people couldn’t believe it when the spring stats came in”, but added they were largely influenced by higher overnight temperatures.

Dan Rudman, Met Office deputy chief meteorologist, said on Friday: “After a brief, less settled interlude today and tomorrow, fine conditions will return by Sunday and into the beginning of next week.

“Whether or not everyone experiences heatwave thresholds, the majority of the UK will experience the highest temperatures so far this year.

“Confidence in the forecast reduces markedly from Wednesday onwards, with uncertainty in both how long the heat will last and how it will break down, which we will be keeping an eye on for the coming days.

“However, by next weekend, cooler, changeable conditions become more likely.”