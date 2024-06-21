NHS leaders issue fresh plea for women under 50 to go for cervical screening

NHS leaders are urging women to go for cervical screening, as figures show a third of those under 50 never attend their appointment.

Just 65.8% of eligible women aged 25 to 49 took up their invitation and were screened on time, as of December 2023.

This was lower than the 74.1% of those aged 50 to 64 who went to their appointments.

Last year, the head of the NHS, Amanda Pritchard, pledged to wipe out cervical cancer by 2040.

She said the combination of giving a human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine in schools and cervical screening means the disease is on track to be eradicated.

HPV refers to a group of viruses which can be passed on through sexual contact and cause no symptoms.

Almost all cervical cancer cases - 99.7% - are caused by 13 high risk types of HPV.

The HPV jab is given to boys and girls when they are 12 to 13-years-old, and is also offered to people at high risk from the viruses.

Since last September, children have been receiving a single dose of the jab when they are in year eight, rather than two separate doses, as has previously been the case.

The NHS is urging all women to attend cervical screening even if they are vaccinated, as the jab does not protect against all types of HPV.

Steve Russell, chief delivery officer and national director for vaccinations and screening for NHS England, said in order to erdicate the disease, women must attend their appointments.

"In order to make this a reality, we need to see more women coming forward for their cervical screening appointments when invited," he said.

“Even if you previously missed your appointment, don’t wait around for another invitation before contacting your GP practice, you can still book in now and this could save your life.”

Women are invited for screening by the NHS every three to five years depending on their age, or more frequently if HPV is detected.

