Sabrina Carpenter breaks UK chart record as youngest woman at number one and two

Sabrina Carpenter has broken a UK chart record, becoming the youngest female artist to reach number one and number two in the same week.

The American pop singer is dominating the top two spots, with her new release 'Please Please Please' currently at number one.

Her single 'Espresso' is currently in second place, after spending five weeks at the top of the charts before being overtaken by her latest single.

This week, Please Please Please totalled 9.8 million combined streams, while Espresso scored 8.1 million.

Carpenter, aged 25 years, one month and ten days has clinched the Official Charts company record from previous victor of the two-spot hold, Ariana Grande.

Grande was 25 years, seven months and 20 days old in February 2019 when her hits '7 Rings', 'Break Up With Your Girlfriend' and 'I'm Bored' came in at number one and number two.

Earlier this month, Carpenter released her music video for Please Please Please, featuring Irish actor and Saltburn star Barry Keoghan.

The single features on her upcoming album 'Short 'n Sweet', due for release on Friday, August 23.

