Two women have been charged with criminal damage, aggravated trespass and interfering with national infrastructure after private jets were sprayed with orange paint at Stansted Airport, Essex Police has said.

According to the charges, Jennifer Kowalski, 28, and Cole Macdonald, 22, caused more than £5,000 worth of damage.

The force said it detained two people on Thursday who had gained access to a private area of an airfield and were “causing damage to two aircraft”.

Essex Police confirmed the private jet of pop star Taylor Swift was not at the airport, after Just Stop Oil claimed it had landed shortly before the incident.

The activists painted two private jets using fire extinguishers filled with orange paint, the environmental group said.

Chief Superintendent Simon Anslow said the force were well-prepared to deal with such situations.

“Almost immediately after we were made aware of this incident, which took place away from the main passenger terminal, we were on the scene," he said.

“We maintain a constant presence at the airport and this presence will be heightened over the summer period."

Officers were called at around 5am after reports of people gaining access to a private area of an airfield at Stansted Airport, the force said.

Two people had entered an area “well away from the runway and main passenger terminal” before causing damage to two aircraft.

The airport and flights continued operating as normal on Thursday.

It follows news that two Just Stop Oil activists sprayed orange paint on the prehistoric Stonehenge monument on Wednesday.

The pair are due to appear at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court on Saturday.

