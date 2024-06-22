Russian bombs hit Ukraine's power grid

Ukraine is struggling with a new wave of power cuts following the latest Russian attacks on energy infrastructure, officials have said.

A fresh barrage of missiles and drones damaged energy facilities in the Zaporizhzhia and Lviv regions, injuring at least two workers.

Russia has taken out around half of Ukraine's power generation capacity in the last three months.

State-owned power grid operator Ukrenergo said the strikes damaged equipment at facilities in southeastern Zaporizhzhia and the western Lviv region.

Ukraine's air force said it intercepted 12 of the 16 missiles and all 13 drones launched by Russia.

Ukraine's second city Kharkiv was also hit in a bombing attack and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said at least three people had been killed.

Four aerial bombs were launched against the city, damaging residential buildings, shops and public transport stops.

President Zelenskyy wrote on the messaging app Telegram: “This Russian terror with guided aerial bombs must and can be stopped.

"Bold decisions from our partners are needed so that we can destroy Russian terrorists and Russian combat aircraft where they are.”

President Zelenskyy said last month that Ukraine still urgently needs at least seven more Patriot missile systems to fend off Russian strikes against the power grid and civilian areas.

With no major changes reported along the 600-mile front line, both sides have taken aim at infrastructure targets, seeking to curb each other’s ability to fight in a war that is now in its third year.

Moscow’s overnight attack on Zaporizhzhia and Lviv follows Ukrainian military strikes on three oil refineries in southern Russia on Friday.

