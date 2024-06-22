Rishi Sunak and Keir Starmer have condemned comments made by Nigel Farage, saying they "embolden" Russian President Vladimir Putin and are "disgraceful" respectively.

The Reform UK leader said the West "provoked this war" while drawing links between NATO and EU expansion and Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in a BBC interview on Friday.

"What [Farage] said is completely wrong and only plays into Putin's hands," Rishi Sunak said on Saturday, responding to the comments made by Farage.

"This kind of appeasement is dangerous for Britain's security, the security of our allies that rely on us, and only emboldens Putin further," he said.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer also condemned the comments, and described them as "disgraceful".

“Anyone who is standing for parliament ought to be really clear that Russia is the aggressor, Putin bears responsibility, and that we stand with Ukraine, as we have done from the beginning of this conflict, and parliament has spoken with one voice on this since the beginning of the conflict,” he said.

Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey said he did not “share any values” with Farage.

“My message to the British people, we need to support the Ukrainian people,” Davey added.

The party leaders' criticism follows hot on the heels of former Defence Secretary Ben Wallace, who likened Farage to a “pub bore” and suggested he does not understand the “real world” of politics.

During Panorama Interviews on BBC One on Friday, Farage was questioned about his opinion of Putin.

“I said I disliked him as a person, but I admired him as a political operator because he’s managed to take control of running Russia,” the Reform UK leader said.

Farage, a former member of the European Parliament, also said: “Right, I’ll tell you what you don’t know, I stood up in the European Parliament in 2014 and I said, and I quote, ‘There will be a war in Ukraine’."

“Why did I say that? It was obvious to me that the ever-eastward expansion of Nato and the European Union was giving this man a reason to his Russian people to say, ‘they’re coming for us again’ and to go to war.”

Farage said he had been making similar comments “since the 1990s, ever since the fall of the (Berlin) wall”, and added: “Hang on a second, we provoked this war.

“It’s, you know, of course it’s his fault – he’s used what we’ve done as an excuse.”

