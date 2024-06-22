Three missing after landslide in Swiss Alps

Three people are missing after a landslide in the Swiss Alps caused by heavy rain and thunderstorms.

One woman was pulled out alive and a rescue operation is underway for the three others in the valley of Misox in Graubünden.

Rescuers have been searching all day with excavators and specially trained dogs.

Swiss President Viola Amherd said she was shocked by the scale of the damage.

“My thoughts are with those affected. I thank the emergency personnel for their tireless efforts in this difficult situation,” Ms Amherd said on X.

The ski resort of Zermatt, near the iconic Matterhorn mountain, has been cut off since Friday after heavy rains and melting snow caused the Mattervispa River to overflow.

Dramatic videos showed the otherwise small river that flows through Zermatt turning into a muddy torrent, partially submerging streets in the popular ski resort.

Emergency services in Valais were on high alert over the levels of the River Rhone, which reached its peak today.

Authorities evacuated 230 residents and people have been urged to stay away from swelling rivers.

A car is stuck in the mud at the Sorte village, Switzerland, after a landslide. Credit: AP

