Widow of Dr Michael Mosley vows to continue her husband's work

The widow of TV doctor Michael Mosley has vowed to "continue" the work of her "amazing" husband who died on a Greek island.

Posting on Instagram for the first time since his death, Dr Clare Bailey Mosley said the “outpouring of love” her family has received “has meant a huge amount”.

The broadcaster, credited with popularising the 5:2 diet, died earlier this month, aged 67, after he went missing on the Greek island of Symi.

His body was found in a rocky area near Agia Marina beach on 9 June and Greek police said he died of natural causes.

Dr Bailey Mosley added: “I’m going to be quiet for a while.

“I’m sure you will understand. But I will be back here soon.

“I very much want to continue with the work that gave Michael and myself so much joy and such a sense of purpose.

“Once more thank you so much for respecting my family’s privacy so kindly.

“Michael was an amazing man. Thank you for seeing that too. We miss him so much.”

Dr Michael Mosley was credited with popularising the 5:2 diet. Credit: PA

The TV personality was with his wife and friends at Agios Nikolaos beach on 5 June before he embarked on a walk alone to the centre of the island and went missing.

Mosley’s four children had joined their mother, a GP and cookery book writer, to help with the search effort.

Among those who paid tribute following Mosley’s death was TV chef Jamie Oliver, who called the news “absolutely devastating”.

Physicist and TV presenter Brian Cox said Mosley was a “genuinely lovely man” who helped him out when he started his TV career.

Dr Bailey Mosley hosted theatre show tours with her husband and in May they attended the Hay Festival, where Mr Mosley presented a special edition of his Radio 4 series and podcast Just One Thing.

Mosley first trained as a doctor in London before moving into the world of media, becoming a presenter, documentary maker, author, and columnist.

During his career he presented a host of science programmes and films including the BBC series Trust Me, I’m A Doctor, which looked at healthcare in Britain, and his podcast Just One Thing, where he revealed tips to help improve your health.

