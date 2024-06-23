Euro 2024: Hungary's Varga 'stable' after Scotland clash

Hungary's football governing body said Barnabás Varga was "stable" in hospital after he suffered a collision in the team's game against Scotland.

A statement from the Hungarian Football Federation read: “Barnabas Varga’s condition is stable. The Ferencvaros player is currently in one of the hospitals in Stuttgart. We will inform you immediately if there is any news about his status.”

Scotland’s crucial Euro 2024 game with Hungary was held up for several minutes after Varga required lengthy medical treatment.

The Hungary forward fell to the ground in the second half following an aerial challenge inside Scotland’s penalty area.

Hungary players quickly signalled that Varga was in trouble and were incensed by the length of time medical teams were taking to get over to help treat the player.

After several minutes of treatment, Varga was eventually taken away on a stretcher and a VAR check for a possible penalty came to nothing.

A loud round of applause could be heard from the audience once a stretcher arrived for Varga.

Hungary beat Scotland thanks to a last-minute goal in their final Group A game, prompting an early exit from the tournament for the Tartan Army.

