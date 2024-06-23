Flights from Manchester Airport facing cancellations after power cut

All flights departing Manchester Airport are facing cancellations and severe delays after a power cut in the area during the early hours of Sunday morning.

The disruption is likely to impact a significant number of flights, particularly those from Terminals 1 and 2, which are expected to be delayed or cancelled.

Power has now been restored but disruption is still expected.

It's the UK's third-busiest airport.

Manchester Airport posted a statement to X, formerly Twitter at 6:30am on Sunday.

"Manchester Airport was affected by a major power cut in the area this morning", it explained.

"This has caused widespread disruption and a significant number of flights, particularly from Terminals 1 and 2, are expected to be delayed or cancelled."

Passengers are being urged to check before making their way to the airport.

Bosses also apologised, and explained they'd "aim to restore service as soon as possible."

It's thought thousands of people could be impacted, with those travelling urged to liaise with their airline for any updated information.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...