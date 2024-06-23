IDF 'violated protocol' after Palestinian man strapped to hood of military jeep

Israeli military said its forces "violated protocol" after a wounded Palestinian man was strapped to the front of a Jeep during an arrest raid in the West Bank.

A video, posted to X, shows the man being driven away on the hood of the vehicle in the city of Jenin on Saturday.

The IDF said that man had been 'wounded' in an 'exchange of fire' and was eventually transferred to medics for treatment.

Violence in the West Bank has escalated since the war in Gaza began.

The Israeli military said the “conduct of the forces in the video of the incident does not conform" to values of the IDF of and that events will be "investigated and dealt with".

