Labour’s energy plans ‘will cut bills and drive growth’ in Scotland, says Reeves

Labour’s clean energy plans will “turbocharge” the Scottish economy, the party’s shadow chancellor is expected to say during a General Election campaign visit to Scotland today.

Rachel Reeves will set out what she considers will be the economic benefits of Labour’s green investment plans – including lower bills and 53,000 jobs – on a visit to a wind farm on Monday morning.

She will be joined by Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar and together they will argue their Warm Homes Plan will cut energy bills for good by investing in cheaper, clean power sources and upgrading homes.

They say the plan will invest £6.6 billion across the UK over the next parliament if they are elected to govern in July, creating an estimated 16,000 jobs in Scotland.

Labour will bring back economic stability, unlock investment and deliver the reforms needed to boost growth, create jobs and make working people better off Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves

Labour has also pledged to set up a publicly owned GB Energy company based in Scotland, which will be capitalised with £8.3 billion in the first parliament.

Party leaders say their plans will create 69,000 new green jobs in Scotland alone.

Rachel Reeves said ahead of today’s scheduled visit: “A Labour government elected on 4 July will turbocharge Scotland’s economy.

“Labour will bring back economic stability, unlock investment and deliver the reforms needed to boost growth, create jobs and make working people better off.

“After 14 years of the Conservatives and 17 years of the SNP, it’s time for change and a vote for Labour is a vote for change.”

Labour will unlock Scotland’s potential as a clean energy superpower with a publicly owned GB Energy company based right here in Scotland Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar

Mr Sarwar said ahead of the visit: “Under Labour, green and growth will go hand in hand as we work to bring the clean power jobs of the future here to Scotland.

“Labour will unlock Scotland’s potential as a clean energy superpower with a publicly owned GB Energy company based right here in Scotland.

“We can slash extortionate energy bills, create 69,000 new green jobs and drive forward growth – this is an opportunity for change that Scotland cannot afford to miss.

“Every vote for Scottish Labour is a vote to cut bills, create jobs, end the economic turmoil, and deliver a Labour government with Scotland’s voice at its heart.”