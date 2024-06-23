More than 1,300 people died on Hajj pilgrimage, Saudi officials say

M ore than 1,300 people died on this year’s Hajj pilgrimage, according to Saudi officials, with “numerous cases” due to heat stress and “unauthorised” trips accounting for more than four out of five of the fatalities.

“The health system addressed numerous cases of heat stress this year, with some individuals still under care. Regrettably, the number of mortalities reached 1,301,” the Saudi government said in a statement as it released its first official figures.

Credit: AP

The statement said 83% of those who died were “unauthorised to perform Hajj” and “walked long distances under direct sunlight, without adequate shelter or comfort,” as reported by CNN.

The statement also said that among the deceased were “several elderly and chronically ill individuals.”

Extreme heat has been named as a main factor behind the hundreds of deaths and injuries reported this year during the Hajj.

Mecca, the holy city that is central for Hajj pilgrims, saw temperatures soar to a record-setting 49C on Monday.

Credit: AP

Various authorities have also said the problems have been compounded by the number of unofficial pilgrimages.

Saudi Arabia requires each pilgrim to acquire one of the 1.8 million available licenses to legally access Mecca.

These licenses can cost thousands of pounds.

Unlicensed pilgrims typically don’t travel in organised tour buses with air conditioning or easy access to water and food supplies.

The announcement from Saudi Arabia comes as the Egyptian government vowed to revoke the licenses of 16 Hajj tourism companies involved in making illegal pilgrimages to Mecca and refer the company’s managers to the public prosecutor amid fears that hundreds of Egyptians are among the dead.

Credit: AP

Egypt’s decision was made in a cabinet meeting on Saturday after a report highlighted the dubious nature of how some tourism companies operate.

The official death toll among Egyptians stands at 31, but it is being reported by Reuters news agency and other outlets that as many as 500 to 600 Egyptians died during the pilgrimage.

The report, which was reviewed by cabinet, said some operators had not issued correct visas, so holders could not enter the holy city of Mecca and were instead forced to enter “through desert paths on foot.”

It also accused some companies of failing to provide proper accommodation, leaving tourists exposed to the heat.

In the meeting, Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly offered his “sincere condolences and sympathy” to the families of the deceased pilgrims committing to providing them with the necessary support.

Credit: AP

The timing of the Hajj is determined by the Islamic lunar calendar which this year has fallen during scorching temperatures in Saudi Arabia. Pilgrims made this year’s journey in extreme temperatures of up to 49 degrees Celsius.

Ahmed, a 44-year-old from Indonesia, told CNN he saw many people falling ill and even dying from the heat.

“Along the way home, I saw many pilgrims who died. Almost every few hundred metres, there was a body lying and covered with an ihrom [white fabric] cloth.”

“Every time there is a distribution of water from local residents or certain groups, it is immediately overrun by the pilgrims,” he added, saying that he didn’t see health workers or a single ambulance along the road.

As part of the pilgrimage, the faithful perform a series of rituals in and around the holy city of Mecca, often involving many hours of walking in the scorching heat every day.

The exact death toll for the total number of deaths in this year’s Hajj may still rise, as governments are only aware of pilgrims who have registered and travelled to Mecca as part of their country’s quota.

Hajj is a sacred pilgrimage that each Muslim has to carry out at least once in their life as it is one of the five pillars of Islam.

