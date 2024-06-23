Scotland boss says 'lessons have been learned' as they take on Hungary in their final Euro 2024 Group A match in Stuttgart on Sunday night.

With just one point from their first two matches, Steve Clarke's team are after a much needed win to qualify out of the group stages for the first time.

After a dismal 5-1 defeat against Germany in their opening game and a 1-1 draw against Switzerland, a win over Hungary will give them a good chance to progress to the knockout stages. No-one has previously failed to reach the round of 16 with four points.

Hungary lost their first two games but they will not be easy opponents, so what will the Scotland team be looking to do differently?

Steve Clarke says he hopes lessons have been learned after his side were in a similar situation in the delayed Euro 2020 after losing to Czech Republic and drawing to England but lost 3-1 in their final game to Croatia.

However the Scotland manager believes he and his squad have used the intervening years wisely.

Scotland fans arrive in Stuttgart Credit: PA

"We feel good," he said.

"We thought it might come down to needing to get something out of the last game in the group.

“We’ve been in this position before at the last tournament but hopefully we can show that we’ve learned a few lessons.

“There has been a lot of recovery, a lot of rest, hopefully some good information for the players.

“The players have got a hell of a lot more experience. If we can qualify more regularly for these tournaments, you understand what you’re doing.

“I think we’ve done a lot of things right this time that maybe we didn’t get quite right the last time.

“Hopefully when we get to the last game the proof of the pudding is in the eating if you like, so that’s what we’re after."

What could this look like on the pitch?

In their last game against Switzerland, Steve Clarke brought in Billy Gilmour for Ryan Christie, the only change that was not enforced.

He mentioned on several occasions that he will not over-tax his players.

Arsenal defender, Kieran Tierney, was taken off on a stretcher in the second half against Switzerland with a hamstring injury and was replaced by Scott McKenna.

Scotland's Kieran Tierney is consoled by team-mates after being injured in their match against Switzerland Credit: PA

With Ryan Porteous suspended and Aaron Hickey and Nathan Patterson not even making the squad through injury, defensive options have been stretched.

The Scotland manager has preferred a back three to make sure Tierney and captain Andy Robertson were in the team.

A huge effort was put in by John McGinn, Scott McTominay and Callum McGregor, and Mr Clarke may decide he wants to start with fresh legs but he may stick with what he likes for such an important game.

