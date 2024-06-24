During the General Election campaign 2024, ITV News has ensured our journalists cover the length and breadth of the UK.

Below is a wide selection of constituency reports from across the regions and nations.

Simply click the constituency (in blue) you want to learn more about and you'll be taken directly to the report on ITVX. If the constituency is grey, it's because it hasn't gone live just yet.

ITV Anglia - East of England

Milton Keynes

Northampton North & South

Corby & East Northamptonshire

Hitchin

South Cambridgeshire

Great Yarmouth

Ipswich

Colchester

Waveney Valley

Clacton

ITV Border - Cumbria & South of Scotland

Westmorland and Lonsdale

Whitehaven and Workington

Penrith and Solway

Carlisle

Dumfries and Galloway

Dumfriesshire, Clydesdale & Tweeddale

Berwickshire, Roxburgh and Selkirk

ITV Calendar - Yorkshire & Lincolnshire

Scunthorpe

Lincoln

Beverley and Holderness

Penistone and Stocksbridge

Boston and Skegness

Grimsby and Cleethorpes

Sheffield Hallam

Ashfield

Doncaster East and the Isle of Axholme

Osset and Denby Dale

Scarborough and Whitby

Harrogate and Knaresborough

ITV Central - Midlands

Worcester

North Shropshire

Birmingham Yardley

Sutton Coldfield

North Herefordshire

Cannock

Amber Valley

Ashfield

Leicester South

Leicester East

ITV Granada - North West & Isle of Man

Burnley

Wirral West

Cheadle

Bury North

Rochdale

Warrington South

Barrow

Chorley

ITV London - London & Home Counties

Chingford and Woodford Green

Ilford North

Kensington and Bayswater

Cities of London and Westminster

Finchley and Golders Green

Carshalton & Wallington

Watford

Islington North

Esher and Walton

Wimbledon

Uxbridge and south Ruislip

Basildon and Billiericay

ITV Meridian - South & South East

Early & Woodley

Isle of Wight

Brighton Pavilion

Godalming and Ash

Portsmouth North

Bicester and Woodstock

Didcot & Wantage

Basingstoke

Dover & Deal

Hastings and Rye

Tunbridge Wells

Southampton Itchen

Lewes

Worthing and Shoreham

Bournemouth

ITV Tyne Tees - North East & North Yorkshire

Hexham

Cramlington & Killingworth

Redcar

North Northumberland

Newton Aycliffe & Spennymoor

Hartlepool

Middlesbrough South & East Cleveland

Stockton West

ITV UTV - Northern Ireland

East Belfast

South Antrim

North Down

Foyle

Lagan Valley

Fermanagh and South Tyrone

ITV Wales

Caerfyrddin

Clwyd East

Vale of Glamorgan

Bridgend

Ynys Mon

Wrexham

Brecon

ITV West Country - South West

Truro and Falmouth

Camborne and Redruth

St Ives and Isles of Scilly

Plymouth Moor View

Bristol Central

Swindon South

Gloucester

North East Somerset and Hanham

Cheltenham

West Dorset

Taunton and Wellington

