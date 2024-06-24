Constituency reports from around the UK for the General Election 2024
During the General Election campaign 2024, ITV News has ensured our journalists cover the length and breadth of the UK.
Below is a wide selection of constituency reports from across the regions and nations.
Simply click the constituency (in blue) you want to learn more about and you'll be taken directly to the report on ITVX. If the constituency is grey, it's because it hasn't gone live just yet.
ITV Anglia - East of England
Milton Keynes
Corby & East Northamptonshire
South Cambridgeshire
Great Yarmouth
Colchester
Clacton
ITV Border - Cumbria & South of Scotland
Whitehaven and Workington
Penrith and Solway
Carlisle
Dumfriesshire, Clydesdale & Tweeddale
Berwickshire, Roxburgh and Selkirk
ITV Calendar - Yorkshire & Lincolnshire
Scunthorpe
Lincoln
Beverley and Holderness
Penistone and Stocksbridge
Boston and Skegness
Sheffield Hallam
Doncaster East and the Isle of Axholme
Scarborough and Whitby
Harrogate and Knaresborough
ITV Central - Midlands
Sutton Coldfield
Cannock
Leicester South
ITV Granada - North West & Isle of Man
Wirral West
Rochdale
Warrington South
Barrow
ITV London - London & Home Counties
Ilford North
Kensington and Bayswater
Cities of London and Westminster
Finchley and Golders Green
Watford
ITV Meridian - South & South East
Isle of Wight
Brighton Pavilion
Bicester and Woodstock
Didcot & Wantage
Hastings and Rye
Lewes
ITV Tyne Tees - North East & North Yorkshire
North Northumberland
Newton Aycliffe & Spennymoor
Hartlepool
Middlesbrough South & East Cleveland
Stockton West
ITV UTV - Northern Ireland
East Belfast
ITV Wales
Clwyd East
Vale of Glamorgan
Wrexham
Brecon
ITV West Country - South West
Camborne and Redruth
Plymouth Moor View
Swindon South
Gloucester
North East Somerset and Hanham
