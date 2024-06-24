Hungary striker Barnabas Varga broke several bones in his face and suffered a concussion during his country’s 1-0 victory over Scotland.

The Ferencvaros forward required lengthy treatment on the pitch after colliding with Scotland goalkeeper Angus Gunn in the second half of their Euro 2024 match in Stuttgart on Sunday evening.

Hungary players had quickly signalled that the 29-year-old was in trouble and, after six minutes of treatment, Varga was carried off the field on a stretcher while sheets were held up to shield him from view.

The Hungarian Football Association released an update on Varga’s condition late on Sunday evening.

Varga's team mates quickly knew the strike was injured. Credit: PA

The statement on X read: “Several bones in Barnabas Varga’s face were broken during the collision during the match, and he also suffered a concussion. Surgery is most likely to be expected.

“He spends the night in the hospital in Stuttgart. The whole team is rooting for him!”

Speaking about the incident after the match, Gunn told the BBC: “It was a bit of a blur. I thought I had to come and thought I’d done well. It was a bit painful. Hopefully the guy is all right. I can’t really remember too much about it.”

Kevin Csoboth scored a dramatic winner for Hungary in the 100th minute to knock Scotland out of Euro 2024.

Scotland, who had a penalty claim turned down for a challenge on Stuart Armstrong, have still never qualified for the knockout stages of a major competition after finishing bottom of Group A with one point.

