Oran Knowlson, a teenager from Somerset, has become the first patient in the world to trial a revolutionary device implanted in his skull that aims to control his severe epilepsy.

The neurostimulator has reduced Oran's daytime seizures by 80%. According to the BBC, Oran who has Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, has struggled with daily seizures since the age of three.

Before the surgery at Great Ormand Street Hospital, Oran experienced seizures that 'robbed him of his childhood' with often life-threatening instances.

Oran's mum Justine said: 'We've tried everything, but this is the first real shot we've been given in years, there has been no 'what next' until now'.

The breakthrough came thorugh the CADET project, a series of trials that assesses the safety and effectiveness of deep-brain stimulation for severe epilepsy.

How does it work?

Epilepsy seizures can be triggered by abnormal bursts of electrical activity in the brain. The device, which sends currents deep into the brain aims to block or disrupt these abnormal signals.

The surgery took place in October 2023 and a team led by consutant paediatric neurosurgeon Martin Tisdall performed the eight-hour surgery.

They inserted electrodes into Oran's brain until they reached the thalmus, a key relay station for neural information.

Oran in his charging headset. Credit: Great Ormond Street Hospital

The electroides were connected to the device which was placed in the gap in the skull where the bone had been removed. The neurotransmitter was then screwed into place.

Oran can recharge the device daily using wireless headphones, allowing him to continue his hobbies. Martin Tisdall said he hoped the device could become part of standard treatment.

Since the surgery, Oran's mum reported that he is happier and enjoying much better quality of life.