British teenager fitted with epilepsy device in his skull in world first

Oran has enjoyed a much better quality of life since having the surgery, as ITV News Health Correspondent Rebecca Barry reports

A British teenager with severe epilepsy has become the first person in the world to trial a revolutionary device implanted into his skull.

Oran Knowlson, from Somerset, received surgery at Great Ormand Street Hospital after he experienced seizures that "robbed him of his childhood" with often life-threatening instances.

Oran, who has Lennox-Gastaut syndrome , a rare form of epilepsy, has struggled with these daily seizures since the age of three.

The neurostimulator has reduced Oran's daytime seizures by 80%, greatly increasing his quality of life.

Oran's mum Justine said: "We've tried everything, but this is the first real shot we've been given in years, there has been no 'what next' until now."

The breakthrough is part of the CADET project, a series of trials that assesses the safety and effectiveness of deep-brain stimulation for severe epilepsy.

“The future looks hopeful which I wouldn’t have dreamed of saying six months ago. For Oran, having hope brings excitement," his mum said.

How does the device work?

Epilepsy seizures can be triggered by abnormal bursts of electrical activity in the brain. The device sends currents deep into the brain and aims to block or disrupt these abnormal signals.

The surgery took place in October 2023 and a team led by consultant paediatric neurosurgeon Martin Tisdall performed the eight-hour surgery.

They inserted electrodes into Oran's brain until they reached the thalamus, a key hub for neural information.

Oran in his charging headset. Credit: Great Ormond Street Hospital

The electrodes were connected to the device which was placed in the gap in the skull where the bone had been removed. The neurotransmitter was then screwed into place.

Oran can recharge the device daily using wireless headphones, allowing him to continue his hobbies.

Since the surgery, Oran's mum said he is much happier, "It makes the future brighter and more attainable even. I’m really pleased that Oran gets to experience that".

Martin Tisdall, a consultant paediatric neurosurgeon at Great Ormond Street Hospital (GOSH), said he hoped the device could become part of standard treatment.

