Crews fight large fire at commercial building in Paisley

Firefighting crews are at the scene of a large blaze at a commercial building in Paisley, the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said.

According to the service, crews were called just after 9pm on Sunday to reports of a fire in an industrial area on Burnbrae Road.

As many as 10 appliances attended the scene to contain the blaze, with no casualties reported.

Area Commander David Murdoch said fire crews remain in attendance.

He said in a statement: “Crews remain on scene to tackle and contain a well-developed fire affecting a commercial building.

“We will continue to provide updates and will ask residents to remain indoors and keep windows and doors closed as a precaution.

“If travelling through smoke, motorists should keep windows closed, turn off air conditioning and keep their air vents closed.”