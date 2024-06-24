England are preparing to take on Slovenia in their final Euro 2024 group game after they faced criticism over their performance against Denmark.

Gareth Southgate’s side have taken four points from their opening two fixtures and only a minor miracle would see them fail to qualify out of Group C.

Victory against Denmark last week would have seen the Three Lions guaranteed to top Group C, but they fell short as Harry Kane’s opener was cancelled out by a long-range Morten Hjulmand strike.

Gary Lineker and fellow ex-England captain Alan Shearer have been critical of Kane and his side’s overall performance in their game last Thursday.

Lineker called England’s display “s***” on his podcast, having said that captain Kane “needs to do a lot better”.

Kane hit back during a press conference on Sunday and said former players have a responsibility to keep their opinions in check as they have been part of England’s long trophy drought.

Despite the criticisms, the team aims to secure first place in the group by defeating the central Slovenia - and avoid finishing as group runners-up and eventually facing Germany on Saturday in the last 16.

If England were to defeat Germany in the match they would likely face off against Spain in the quarter-finals.

When and where can you watch England’s Euro match against Slovenia?

The clash will take place on Tuesday, June 25 and will be broadcast on ITV1 and ITV4, with kick-off at the RheinEnergieStadion, in Cologne, set for 8pm.

As well as catching the match on TV, you can also stream it online on ITVX.

In response to Kane’s criticism, Lineker said: “We’ve been critical of England’s performances, as has pretty much every journalist, but you know how it happens.

“There was one bit there where he says that we have responsibilities as ex-England players, that we should know better and that we never won anything or words to that effect.

“Fine, he’s absolutely right. But I will say one thing. The last thing in the world we want to be is downbeat and critical. We want the England team to perform well on the pitch. The best punditry of all is when England play well.”

Shearer also accepted Kane’s response but believes the team captain has the power to have the final say.

He said on a podcast: “They were terrible and we have to say that. If England were brilliant we’d say they were brilliant, that’s the way it is.

“As a player you always get the right of reply on the pitch. I have no problem what we said, I wouldn’t take anything back we said."

