The Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) has accused Labour and the Conservatives of presiding over a "conspiracy of silence" on their respective economic polices, as part of its analysis of the major parties' General Election manifestos.

It said both parties had presented the public with a choice of either "higher taxes or worse public services", adding that voters have been left guessing over policy on tax and spending, and on the future size and shape of the state.

The IFS released its analysis on Monday, with its director, Paul Johnson, saying the "raw facts" of the economy - including that UK debt is at its highest level for 60 years - are being "largely ignored by the two main parties in their manifestos".

Mr Johnson said: "They [Labour and Conservatives] have singularly failed even to acknowledge some of the most important issues and choices to have faced us for a very long time."

He added: Their proposals on tax, benefits and public service spending would be barely enough to detain us in analysing a modest one-year fiscal event.

"They certainly don't answer the big questions facing us over a five-year parliament."

Tax

Labour has pledged not to raise income tax, VAT or national insurance, with the Tories also ruling out increases for the former two as well as committing to a third 2p reduction as part of a drive to eliminate national insurance altogether.

But the IFS said the decisions have enacted "something of a tax lock arms race", adding both parties have "tied their hands on income tax, NICs, VAT and corporation tax".

The think tank described the tax locks as a "mistake", saying: "They will constrain policy if a future government decides that it does in fact want to raise more money to fund public services.

"They also put serious constraints on tax reform - something which the Conservatives seem to have all but ruled out, and which is notable in the Labour manifesto by its absence."

