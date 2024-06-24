Tory hopeful and former Olympic rower James Cracknell has told ITV News he wants to be able to look "voters in the eyes" after comparing the Conservatives to a "shower of s**t" following the party's alleged betting scandal.

The gold medallist urged his colleagues to "come forward" and "admit they made a mistake".

Five people with links to the prime minister are being investigated over alleged bets on the timing of the date of the General Election.

ITV News understands that on top of the five individuals already being investigated, the gambling watchdog is also looking into "many names" linked to the Conservative Party and the government who bet on the July election.

Doubling down on criticism of colleagues who have allegedly placed bets, Cracknell said: "Two weeks down from the big race, as a group of guys I race with, if we see people behave as the Conservative Party had, we’re a team, we’d be going ‘that team is a shower of s**t’."

It comes after the 52-year-old, who is contesting Colchester for the Tories, posted a video to his Facebook page in which he strongly criticised his own party, but insisted they are still the best way forward.

Those already being investigated are the Conservative's chief data officer Nick Mason, director of campaigning Tony Lee, his wife and Tory candidate Laura Saunders, fellow candidate Craig Williams, who was a parliamentary aide to the PM, and one of Sunak's close protection officers.

Cracknell added: "People who make mistakes like this, placing bets on knowledge they have, they’re not only letting down the party, they are letting down 600 candidates, they are also letting down thousands of members who are doing things of their own back and in their own time.

"That's just really disrespectful and I'm not prepared to have the people who are giving up their time for me, and the people I'm asking to vote for me disrespected."

Having publicly slammed those involved in the alleged scandal, Cracknell added: "I'm sure my name is not held up in a halo at CCHQ. All I can do is look in the mirror at night and say I done what I believe in.

"I'm sure there will be people in Conservative Campaign Headquarters who will be putting a black mark against my name for speaking out because they'll think, 'how can you do that as a team player?' And at the same time, I would say if I had placed a bet knowing information, how could I be a team player if I didn't own up to it?"

Sunak faced yet more questions on the scandal that has engulfed his party over the past week as he underwent a grilling on The Sun newspaper’s Never Mind The Ballots show on Monday.

But he stuck to his line that he would “not hesitate to act” if either external investigations or the Conservatives’ own internal inquiry found any evidence of wrongdoing.

He said: “What’s proper is to investigate things, to get to the bottom of it, to get to the truth and then act on those findings.”

Who is standing in the 2024 General Election in Colchester?

Pam Cox - Labour

James Cracknell - Conservatives

Martin Goss - Lib Dems

Terence Longstaff - Reform UK

James Rolfe - Climate Party

Sara Ruth - Green

