Party leaders have taken a quick break from the General Election campaign trail to reveal what they have enjoyed watching on TV recently.

In their free time away from discussing politics, Rwanda and betting allegations, the prime minister and his peers revealed to Radio Times that they enjoyed watching a variety of shows, from Bridgerton to Horrible Histories.

But what shows exactly did each of the major political parties' leaders reveal to be their current binge watch?

Subscribe free to our Election Briefing newsletter here for exclusive and original campaign coverage from ITV News. Direct to your inbox at 5pm every weekday

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Conservative Party leader

Rishi Sunak, leader of the Conservative Party and prime minister, said he recently enjoyed watching the hit Netflix show Bridgerton with his wife Akshata Murty.

He said: "Right now I'm spending my time travelling the country to hear from as many people as possible, so I don't have a huge amount of time for telly beyond catching the Euros when I can.

"But I've recently enjoyed watching Bridgerton with [my wife] Akshata. I'm always in awe at the talent that we have in this country, and fantastic period dramas like this showcase why this country stands as a creative industries superpower."

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. Credit: Stefan Rousseau/PA

Ed Davey, Lib Dem leader

Leader of the Lib Dems Sir Ed Davey said he has been watching CBBC show Horrible Histories with his daughter.

"When I get a chance to watch TV, it's normally with my children," he said.

"Recently, I've watched a lot of Operation Ouch! and Horrible Histories with my daughter, and Something Special and Mr Tumble's other programmes with my son on his iPad. They're all great shows."

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey Credit: Joe Giddens/PA

Carla Denyer, Green Party co-leader

Green Party co-leader Carla Denyer said she enjoys watching British–French crime comedy-drama Death in Paradise and the BBC show Doctor Who.

"I don't watch many political dramas - too much of a busman's holiday. But I make exceptions for The West Wing and Borgen," she said.

"I'm more often on the other side of the camera, but on an evening off I can also be found watching Death in Paradise or Doctor Who."

Green Party co-leader Carla Denyer. Credit: James Manning/PA

Adrian Ramsay, Green Party co-leader

The Green Party's other co-leader, Adrian Ramsay, enjoys streaming BBC Scottish crime drama Rebus.

He said: "I like crime dramas and I'm currently streaming Rebus, though I'm struggling to find much time to watch it at the moment.

"I'm also hoping to watch the England and Scotland matches in the Euros where campaigning allows!"

Green Party co-leader Adrian Ramsay.

Rhun ap Iorwerth, Plaid Cymru leader

Leader of Plaid Cymru Rhun ap Iorwerth escapes the world of politics by watching sports documentaries.

He said: "It's good to be able to switch off completely from wall-to-wall politics and news, and I've found sports documentaries to be a fine way to escape. After Drive to Survive and Full Swing on Netflix, I'm now enjoying Quarterback.

"In between reading manifestos and policy briefings, fellow train passengers may well see me watching an episode as I travel between debates and interviews during the campaign!"

Rhun ap Iorwerth Credit: ITV Wales

Nigel Farage, Reform UK leader

Nigel Farage said he watched Baby Reindeer in one sitting.

"I recently watched Baby Reindeer on Netflix all in one sitting. The more I cringed, the more compulsive it became," he said.

The leaders of Labour and SNP were contacted but did not supply contributions.

Have you heard our new podcast Talking Politics? Every day in the run-up to the election Tom, Robert and Anushka dig into the biggest issues dominating the political agenda…