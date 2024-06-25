England look to top Euros group in crunch match against Slovenia

England head into their final Euro 2024 group game against Slovenia with hopes of a win and topping Group C.

After two somewhat lackluster performances in the group stages, England will want to kick-on with some momentum as win, lose or draw, they are guaranteed a slot in the round of 16.

Gareth Southgate has named the same starting XI as the previous two games, with the exception of Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold - who had been playing in central midfield next to Declan Rice.

In his stead, steps up Chelsea midfielder Connor Gallagher, who has twice been subbed on for Alexander-Arnold in the tournament.

Rice, who played alongside Gallagher during his youth career with the Blues, said pre-match he is looking forward to a potential partnership with England.

Slovenia, who have never won at game at the Euros or ever been victorious against England, have touted highly-rated forward in Benjamin Sesko and goalkeeper and captain Jan Oblak as difference makers for the side.

England’s qualification for the last 16 at Euro 2024 was confirmed ahead of their game with Slovenia.

Results left Gareth Southgate’s squad guaranteed to be one of the best-placed third teams should they not finish in the top two of their group.

England's Jude Bellingham warms up before the UEFA Euro 2024 Group C match at the Cologne. Credit: PA

Southgate's side, who have four points already, cannot finish lower than third. They can however top Group C if they beat Slovenia or with a draw should Denmark not beat Serbia.

Should England draw while Denmark win, then rankings for the top two slots would be decided on overall goal difference, then overall goals scored and then disciplinary points.

Any side which finishes in third place with a better record than three points and a goal difference of minus three will progress into the knockout stage.

If England do go through as winners of Group C, then their last 16 tie will be in Gelsenkirchen on Sunday, against a third-placed team from either Group D, E or F.

Should England finish second in Group C, then they will take on hosts Germany in Dortmund on Saturday.

Were Southgate’s side to end up third in the table, they would play either Group F winners Portugal in Frankfurt on July 1 or the yet-to-be-decided winners of Group E in Munich the following day.

