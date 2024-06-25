Four men have been arrested at Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's constituency home in North Yorkshire on suspicion of aggravated trespass.

North Yorkshire Police said the group were stopped within a minute of entering the grounds at 12.40pm, before being escorted off the property.

The men, aged 52, from London, 43, from Bolton, 21, from Manchester, and 20, from Chichester, remain in custody for questioning.

The manor house in the village of Kirby Sigston, near Northallerton, was previously subject to a protest from four Greenpeace activists in August last year.

At that time, the group climbed onto the roof and draped it in black fabric in protest at the Government's decision to allow more oil and gas drilling licences being granted for companies operating in the North Sea.

The Prime Minister and his family were away on holiday at the time.

Have you heard our new podcast Talking Politics? Every day in the run-up to the election Tom, Robert and Anushka dig into the biggest issues dominating the political agenda…