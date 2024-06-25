Keir Starmer has taken a massive risk by suspending his candidate Kevin Craig for betting against himself in the coming election.

Because it is widely believed that betting by candidates on themselves is rife.

As yet, the Gambling Commission has not trawled the bookies for info on bets like Craig’s.

I understand the Commission identified his wager by accident.

But if the Commission now requests that data from the betting companies, this could turn into a scandal on the scale of the MPs’ expenses scandal.

And it won’t just be Tory MPs tarnished.

I am told Labour, Lib Dem and Reform MPs all engage in this kind of punt.

GambleGate, or whatever on earth it’s called, will now run all the way to the election and beyond - with who knows what harm to which parties and which politicians.

