After a decades-long battle against the US government overexposing the country's military secrets, WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is officially a free man.

It comes after Assange pled guilty to a felony charge during a three-hour hearing in a court on the US commonwealth island of Saipan.

The US Justice Department agreed to hold the hearing on the remote island, in the Pacific Ocean, far east of the Philippines, because Assange refused to come to the States.

Saipan was also selected because it’s near Assange's home in Australia, where he will return after he enters his plea.

As a condition of his plea, he will be required to destroy information that was provided to WikiLeaks.

The court case marks the final chapter in Assange's battle with the US, which prosecuted him under the Espionage Act, over an alleged conspiracy to obtain and disclose confidential military records.

The two parties came to an abrupt agreement, on Monday evening.

The White House was not involved in the decision to resolve Assange’s case, according to an official who spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity.

Within the deal, Assange was to admit every single felony count put against him - but that meant he could walk free, not face time in a US prison and return home to Australia without supervision.

"You will be able to walk out of this courtroom a free man," Judge Manglona said to Assange before proceedings wrapped up in the court.

The WikiLeaks founder had faced 18 counts from a 2019 indictment, which his supporters claimed carried a maximum sentence of up to 175 years in prison.

Assange was charged over the release of over 391,000 unredacted US military reports which covered the war in Iraq and Afghanistan from 2004 to 2009 on his website WikiLeaks.

This included Assange's first headline-hitting video, which showed a US airstrike in Baghdad that killed 18 people, including civilians and two Reuters journalists, during the Iraq war, filmed from a helicopter cockpit.

Some of the war files were reportedly passed to him by US Army intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning, on a CD she disguised as a collection of Lady Gaga songs.

The files, which were also published extensively by the Guardian, listed civilian deaths, torture of enemy fighters by the US, and evidence that American special forces hunted down Taliban leaders for "kill or capture" without trial.

He then leaked thousands of messages between US diplomats, including Hilary Clinton.

While many hailed his work as fighting for free speech, Assange was criticised for putting people's lives at risk, as the unredacted files revealed the names of local Afghans and Iraqis who passed information to US forces.

Opinion also began to turn against Assange, after two women from Sweden alleged he sexually assaulted them during a conference in the country.

After being granted political asylum, he spent seven years inside the Ecuadorian Embassy in London to avoid extradition to Sweden to face the courts for the claims. There were feats he would then be extradited to the US if he left.

Assange had been in London's Belmarsh prison since he was dragged out of the Ecuadorian Embassy by police in 2019 for breaching his bail conditions.

In March, the High Court in London ruled that Assange could not be extradited to the US on espionage charges unless American authorities guaranteed that he would not receive the death penalty.

Last month, Mr Assange won his bid at the High Court which ruled Assange had the right to appeal his final challenge against extradition to the United States.

Assange is now returning to his home country of Australia after his plea and sentencing to be reunited with his family.

