By Rachel Dixon, ITV News Producer

After a record-breakingly soggy spring, many of us welcome the rays of some much-needed summer sun.

But with the hot temperatures forecast to hit 31C peaks in parts of the UK, the short-lived heatwave could turn deadly.

During the record-breaking heatwaves of summer 2022, more than 2,800 excess deaths were recorded among over-65s.

So far, in 2024, Monday has been the hottest day of the year, reaching 28.3C in Wisley, Surrey.

Temperatures are expected to rise even higher in parts of central and eastern England on Wednesday, the Met Office said.

The scorching heat has sparked health concerns for vulnerable older people, so much so that the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) issued yellow heat health alerts across most of England.

They will remain in place until Thursday when forecasters expect temperatures will begin to return to their seasonal averages.

But as the heat lingers for the next few days, this is how to stay cool and watch out for signs of heatstroke and heat exhaustion.

How to stay cool

It's best to avoid going out during the hottest hours of the day - between 11am - 3pm.

But when that cannot be avoided and people are out in direct sunlight people should;

Wear (and regularly reapply) sunscreen, it is advised that people use at least factor 30 sunscreen (SPF).

Cover your head with a hat.

Take regular breaks indoors or in a shady area to avoid heat exhaustion or heatstroke.

Wearing light-coloured, loose-fitting clothing will also help you to stay cool.

It's important to try to drink at least two litres of water a day

Keeping your home cool

If possible, shade or cover windows and keep the blinds down.

Keep windows closed to remain cool inside.

Only open windows (if safe to do so) when the air feels cooler outside, for example at night, and try to get air flowing through the home.

Use electric fans if the air temperature is below 35C, but do not aim the fan directly at your body as this can lead to dehydration.

Check that your heating is turned off.

Keeping your pets cool

Hot weather can be tricky for four-legged friends, especially for dogs as they cannot regulate their body temperature.

The RSPCA recommends ensuring pets have access to shade and fresh drinking water to help them keep cool.

Never leave your pets unattended in a warm car.

Check the temperature of the pavement when taking your pets for a walk by pressing your hand on the floor for five seconds. If it becomes uncomfortable then it is too hot.

Do not walk your pets during the peak heat of the day.

Dogs can struggle to regulate their body temperature during heatwaves. Credit: PA

Heat exhaustion

The hot temperatures and sun can cause serious health impacts, including heat exhaustion and heatstroke.

Dr Luke Powles, associate clinical director at Bupa Health Clinics, said it was important to know the symptoms of heat exhaustion, which include “a throbbing headache, dizziness, confusion, cramping and nausea” and heatstroke, which is much more serious.

The signs of heat exhaustion include:

tiredness

dizziness

headache

feeling sick or being sick

excessive sweating and skin becoming pale and clammy or getting a heat rash, but a change in skin colour can be harder to see on brown and black skin

cramps in the arms, legs and stomach

fast breathing or heartbeat

a high temperature of 40C or above

being very thirsty

weakness

Call 111 if you notice someone experiencing these symptoms, the NHS advises.

A busy beach in Broadstairs, Kent during the September 2023 heatwave Credit: Gareth Fuller/PA

How to cool someone down

Move them to a cool place.

Remove all unnecessary clothing like a jacket or socks.

Get them to drink a sports or rehydration drink, or cool water.

Cool their skin – spray or sponge them with cool water and fan them. Cold packs, wrapped in a cloth and put under the armpits or on the neck are good too.

Call 999 immediately if you or someone else have signs of heatstroke, including:

If someone is still unwell after 30 minutes of resting in a cool place, being cooled and drinking fluids

A very high temperature

Hot skin that's not sweating and might look red

A fast heartbeat

Fast breathing or shortness of breath

Confusion and lack of coordination

A seizure or fit

Loss of consciousness

