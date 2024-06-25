Labour suspend candidate after gambling watchdog launch investigation

Labour has administratively suspended Central Suffolk and North Ipswich candidate Kevin Craig after the Gambling Commission launched an investigation.

A party spokeswoman said after being contacted by the commission the party acted immediately to administratively suspend him pending investigation.

A Labour Party spokeswoman said: “With Keir Starmer as leader, the Labour party upholds the highest standards for our parliamentary candidates, as the public rightly expects from any party hoping to serve, which is why we have acted immediately in this case.”

More to follow...