Gareth Jenkins, the architect of the Horizon software that facilitated the Post Office scandal, said at the inquiry he thought the system was "working well".

The faulty Horizon system has been the subject of scrutiny across the past decade, after it led to the wrongful prosecutions of over 900 sub-postmasters.

On Tuesday, Mr Jenkins began giving evidence in the first of four days of hearings - the longest any witness has been questioned.

Mr Jenkins was an employee of Fujitsu - previously known as International Computers Ltd before 2002 - for the entirety of his career, until he retired in 2015.

He was part of the team that designed the Horizon system and went on to be a key defender of the software in criminal and civil cases against sub-postmasters.

One witness who gave evidence at the inquiry previously described him as the 'main architect' of the software.

On Tuesday, he was asked: “Were you the chief architect of Horizon?”

Mr Jenkins denied that was the case.

But when asked who was, if not him, Mr Jenkins said: “Alan Ward was at that time, and I know he was quite involved in the development of EPOSS [the Electronic Point of Sale Service] because there were quite a lot of changes being made and he used to regularly fly off to Boston for a couple of days almost a week to actually work.”

He maintains he was not aware of bugs, errors and defects in the system.

Lead counsel Jason Beer probed Mr Jenkins on his involvement and whether he believed the system to be working. “Most of the time,” Mr Jenkins responded.

“There were clearly problems during the pilots in both cases and there were clearly individual problems that affected individual branches - and I’m sure we’ll come onto those in some time - but in general I thought the system was working well.”

