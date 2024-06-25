Princess Anne visited in hospital by husband after being injured by a horse

Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence has visited his wife, the Princess Royal, in hospital after she was injured by a horse.

Sir Tim arrived by car at the main entrance of Southmead Hospital, north Bristol, shortly after midday on Tuesday carrying a cooler bag containing "a few little treats from home".

He then shared a two-hour lunch with his wife before departing.

Responding to questions from journalists, he said his wife was "fine" adding "she’s doing fine – slow but sure."

It is believed his wife suffered minor injuries to her head and a concussion when she was kicked by a horse on Sunday evening.

She was admitted to the south-west England hospital, which is a major trauma centre after emergency services and an air ambulance attended her Gatcombe Park estate.

Anne married Sir Tim, her second husband, in a low-key ceremony in 1992.

Buckingham Palace said in a statement: “The Princess Royal has sustained minor injuries and concussion following an incident on the Gatcombe Park estate yesterday evening.

“Her Royal Highness remains in Southmead Hospital, Bristol, as a precautionary measure for observation and is expected to make a full and swift recovery.

The Princess Royal has cancelled several events because of the injury. Credit: PA

“The King has been kept closely informed and joins the whole royal family in sending his fondest love and well-wishes to the princess for a speedy recovery.”

It is understood the princess was walking within the protected perimeter of Gatcombe Park estate when the incident occurred, and no other individual is believed to have been involved.

Anne’s daughter, Zara Tindall, and son, Peter Phillips, were also on the estate at the time, but it is not known who raised the alarm.

Anne will now miss several engagements this week, including the state banquet for the Japanese Emperor on Tuesday evening and an overseas tour to Canada, which was due to start this weekend.

This is the Talking Royals - our weekly podcast about the royal family, with ITV News Royal Editor Chris Ship and Producer Lizzie Robinson