Teammates visit Hungary’s Barnabas Varga in hospital after he suffers concussion

Hungary forward Barnabas Varga was visited in hospital by his manager and one of his team-mates as he continues his recovery from the injuries he suffered in his side’s Euro 2024 match against Scotland on Sunday.

Varga suffered a concussion and sustained broken bones in his face in a collision with Scotland goalkeeper Angus Gunn.

Sheets were brought on to shield his treatment from view, and he was eventually carried from the pitch on a stretcher and rushed to hospital in Stuttgart.

The Hungarian football federation (MLSZ) has provided regular updates concerning Varga’s recovery and on Tuesday revealed that team manager Marco Rossi and squad member Endre Botka had visited Varga.

“Led by Marco Rossi, some members of the professional staff and Endre Botka, representing the players, visited Barnabas Varga in @KlinikumStutt,” a post on the MLSZ X account read.

“The visitors conveyed the best wishes of the whole team to the Ferencvaros player.”

The federation confirmed on Monday night that Varga had undergone successful surgery and would be discharged from hospital on Wednesday.

