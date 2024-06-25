Tommy Robinson arrested in Canada over suspected immigration offence

Tommy Robinson has been arrested in Canada on suspicion of an immigration offence after speaking at an event in Calgary.

The right-wing figure, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley Lennon, was held on Monday before being released, having been ordered to stay in the country and hand in his passport.

Robinson said on X: "None of this makes sense, I’m now detained in Calgary, prevented from leaving the city, these conditions stop me from continuing my tour of Canada and meeting with guests for podcasts.

“I’m not even allowed to leave to travel home.”

Footage posted online showed him being handcuffed and led to the back of a waiting car as he laughed and described the arrest as "absolutely insane".

A man who appeared to be a plain-clothed police officer told him he was being arrested under an outstanding immigration warrant.

The 41-year-old had been booked to speak in three Canadian cities by far-right outlet Rebel News. He was expected for more podcast appearances in Edmonton and Toronto.

This is not Robinson's first arrest as he has often clashed with police at marches against anti-semitism.

In 2012, he also pleaded guilty to using a friend's passport to travel to the United States and was sentenced to 10 months imprisonment.

Rebel News founder Ezra Levant made appeals on X for donations to cover Robinson’s legal fees.

More to follow.