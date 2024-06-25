Tories withdraw support for two candidates caught in alleged betting scandal

The Tories “can no longer support” Craig Williams or Laura Saunders as candidates, a party spokesman said after they were accused of betting on the timing of the General Election.

A Conservative Party spokesman said: “As a result of ongoing internal enquiries, we have concluded that we can no longer support Craig Williams or Laura Saunders as Parliamentary Candidates at the forthcoming General Election.

“We have checked with the Gambling Commission that this decision does not compromise the investigation that they are conducting, which is rightly independent and ongoing.”

