England's Phil Foden returns to UK for 'pressing family matter'

England midfielder Phil Foden has temporarily left England’s Euro 2024 camp and returned to the UK for a “pressing family matter”, the Football Association has announced.

The Manchester City player started all three of England’s group-stage matches in Germany as Gareth Southgate’s side advanced by finishing top of Group C.

The Football Association confirmed on Wednesday, however, that Foden would now leave the team’s Spa and GolfResort Weimarer Land base for a spell.

“Phil Foden has temporarily left the England camp and returned to the UK for a pressing family matter,” an FA spokesperson said.

This is a breaking news story - more to follow.