Man arrested after Westminster 'honeytrap' probe

A man has been arrested on suspicion of harassment and committing offences under the Online Safety Act following a probe into a 'honeytrap' scam with links to parliament.

"The arrest relates to an investigation being carried out by the Met’s Parliamentary Liaison and Investigation Team (PLAIT) following reports of unsolicited messages sent to MPs and others," the Metropolitan Police said in a statement after executing an arrest warrant at an address in Islington.

The man was taken into custody where he remains, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Police launched an investigation in April following reports of a sexting scam, after Tory MP William Wragg said he was blackmailed into sharing fellow MPs' phone numbers.

There was concern that explicit images of him would be leaked if he didn't comply.

The then-MP for Hazel Grove in Greater Manchester said he was “manipulated” into giving the personal details of colleagues to a man he met on gay dating app Grindr after he'd sent intimate pictures of himself.

At least 12 men in Westminster were believed to have been contacted by the individual thought to have blackmailed Wragg.

He gave up the Conservative whip on April 9 following the revelations.

