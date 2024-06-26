NHS left to 'pick up the pieces' of surgical tourism and online weight-loss jabs

The NHS is being left to “pick up the pieces” as a result of health complications linked to a rise in surgical tourism, leading doctors have said.

There are also growing concerns about the purchase of prescription-only weight loss drugs, such as Ozempic and Wegovy, online that are being bought without proper “wraparound” care.

David Strain, a professor of cardiometabolic health and chairman of the British Medical Association’s (BMA) Board of Science, said British medics are increasingly seeing patients with complications from surgeries, including infections.

Foreign Office travel advice highlighted that six British nationals died in Turkey in 2023 after medical procedures and said the standard of medical facilities and available treatments can “vary widely globally”.

Medics at the BMA’s national annual meeting in Belfast heard that there has been a “boom” in surgical tourism, which is “leading to a rise in serious post-surgery complications and deaths”.

Delegates passed a motion expressing concern about the patients who need emergency surgery when they return to the UK.

Presenting the motion, Dr Samuel Parker from the BMA said: “Several overseas clinics provide bariatric surgery far cheaper than the cost of disposable instruments used in the NHS. Follow-up is typically non-existent.

“(There are) reports of shortcuts, inappropriate use of disposable instruments and patients suffering serious complications necessitating emergency NHS treatment.”

Prof Strain told journalists: “Surgical tourism has been a problem for some time, people disappear off to notably South Africa and Turkey, but there’s many other places to disappear too.

“And complications can arise late from any procedure, not just obesity surgery, even just something as simple as hair implants that people travel for.

“You can get infections and the problem is people come back and they are asking the NHS to pick up the pieces of procedures that were done with less standards that we would normally apply in the UK."

'My daughter died after horror Turkey weight-loss surgery'

ITV News spoke to the mother of a woman in January who died after having gastric sleeve surgery in a Turkish clinic.

On January 5, 20-year-old Morgan Ribeiro travelled from London to Turkey for the surgery after struggling with her weight all her life. Her mother, Erin Gibson, had not been told about the operation and found out through social media that Ms Ribeiro was already on the flight. "I was distraught because I've heard horror stories," Ms Gibson said, "I would have done everything in my power to stop her going."

Morgan Ribeiro, 20, died after a weight-loss surgery Credit: ITV News

Ms Ribiero had gastric sleeve surgery, which involves removing a large section of the stomach, leaving only a sleeve of the organ behind so patients feel full more quickly. The cost for private treatment in the UK is between £8,000-£10,000, Ms Ribiero paid £2,500 for the operation in Turkey. On January 9 - three days after the procedure - Ms Ribeiro was told she could travel home, but during the flight, she went into septic shock. The plane was diverted by air to Serbia for her to receive emergency medical treatment. When Ms Gibson received the phone call she did "what a mother has to do" and flew to be by her daughter's side. Four days later, Ms Ribeiro died from complications from the surgery.

Taking about the availability of weight loss drugs, Prof Strain said: "One of the big worries about using these agents without a full wraparound service is that if you just give a drug that makes people lose weight, without the proper wrapround care that goes with it.

"Then people will lose fat and muscle and other tissues and we end up with a condition called sarcopenic obesity, where basically the muscles are being lost at the same rate that the fat is being lost, and you see that so-called ‘Wegovy face’, which is very gaunt."

