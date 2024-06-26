Sunak and Starmer face off in final election debate as betting scandal swirls

By Daniel Boal, ITV News Producer

Rishi Sunak and Sir Keir Starmer are going head-to-head for their second, and final time before the public goes to the polls on July 4.

Tonight's debate will be one of the last times that Sunak gets the chance to sway voters before they head to the ballot box, which is currently predicted to result in a Tory wipeout and the keys of Number 10 being handed to Labour.

The Westminster news cycle over the past week has been dominated by one issue - gambling. The opening of the debate has been no different.

What is the betting scandal?

From a now-suspended Labour candidate betting on himself to lose, to at least five Tory candidates or officials being investigated over bets concerning the timing of the General Election, it is a political headache that has only grown as the week has gone on.

The Metropolitan Police has also been dragged into the scandal, with at least five officers, and one of the PM's close protection officers facing a probe from the Gambling Commission.

Reports are now beginning to emerge that alongside the betting probes, many other individuals have had their names flagged to investigators.

The scandal will present difficult questions for both Sunak and Starmer as they face-off in front of a live studio audience.

James Cleverly, the Home Secretary, said the deepening row "distracts the conversation away from really important issues".

While Cleverly declined to say whether rules around gambling on politics should be changed - Senior Tory Mel Stride said there should be a debate on the issue.

