Rishi Sunak has hit out at Doctor Who actor David Tennant, after he said Equalities Minister Kemi Badenoch should "shut up".

Tennant said in a speech at the British LGBTQ+ Awards last week that he wanted a world where Badenoch "doesn't exist anymore".

The prime minister waded in on X saying: "Freedom of speech is the most powerful feature of our democracy.

“If you’re calling for women to shut up and wishing they didn’t exist, you are the problem.”

Tennant won a prize for being a “celebrity ally” at the ceremony and used his speech to target the equalities minister, who has faced criticism over her approach to trans rights.

The actor said in his acceptance speech: “If I’m honest I’m a little depressed by the fact that acknowledging that everyone has the right to be who they want to be and live their life how they want to live it as long as they’re not hurting anyone else should merit any kind of special award or special mention, because it’s common sense, isn’t it?

“It is human decency. We shouldn’t live in a world where that is worth remarking on.

“However, until we wake up and Kemi Badenoch doesn’t exist any more – I don’t wish ill of her, I just wish her to shut up – whilst we do live in this world, I am honoured to receive this.”

Badenoch hit back at the comment shortly after, saying: “I will not shut up. I will not be silenced by men who prioritise applause from Stonewall over the safety of women and girls.

“A rich, lefty, white male celebrity so blinded by ideology he can’t see the optics of attacking the only black woman in government by calling publicly for my existence to end.

“Tennant is one of Labour’s celebrity supporters. This is an early example of what life will be like if they win.

Labour candidate Dawn Butler also waded in on the row on social media, writing on X: "Not all Black women think the same. I agree with David Tennant. That's it, that's the tweet."

Badenoch responded saying: "This is the true face of the Labour Party. Keir Starmer says he doesn’t want a 'toxic debate' but he is very happy to have Labour MPs do his dirty work for him - and let people know they wish I didn’t exist."

"These are the types of people who will form a government if Labour wins."

She followed up with a second tweet: "The toxicity of the debate comes from the left. It ALWAYS has."

"Labour and their celebrity allies have have no interest in stopping the conversion therapy of gay children who are told “you’re not really gay, you’re just a different sex”.

"Kids are medicalised and sterilised as foolish celebrities and stupid Labour MPs cheer this on in their desperation to look cool."

Badenoch has pledged the Conservatives will amend the Equality Act to allow organisations to bar transgender women from single-sex spaces if they are re-elected.

The equalities minister said the party would change the Act to say that the protected characteristic of sex applies only to biological sex, meaning that those who are biologically male but identify as female should be barred from using single-sex spaces.

