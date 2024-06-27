Car parking rules are changing – here's what you need to know

By Producer Jamel Smith

Private parking companies have been accused of introducing a “watered-down” code of conduct on penalties for drivers.

The British Parking Association (BPA) has hailed its new code of conduct is a "key milestone" which will "deliver fairer and more consistent parking standards for motorists".

However, the trade association has attracted criticism as its reforms do not include a cap on parking charges.

Here's what you need to know about the changes coming into effect later this year.

How are car parking rules changing?

On Thursday, industry bodies the British Parking Association (BPA) and the International Parking Community (IPC) released a new code of practice.

The new code comes into force from October 1 this year, all newly opened car parks must adhere to these new rules. Existing car park operators have until the end of 2026 to comply with the regulations. New rules:

10-minute grace period for motorists to leave a car park after their paid time ends.

Clear signage to help drivers navigate the car park, and know where they can and cannot park

A new appeals charter will create clearer parameters for when motorists can appeal parking charges.

The parking charge cap of £100 is maintained but reduced to £60 if paid within 14 days.

BPA chief executive Andrew Pester said: “This is a key milestone as we work closely with government, consumer bodies and others to deliver fairer and more consistent parking standards for motorists.

“We will continue to push for a positive outcome for all.”

IPC chief executive Will Hurley said: “This new code will create positive change across the UK, enhancing protection of the most vulnerable in society, whilst creating consistency and clarity for motorists and continuing to elevate standards across the sector.”

But why are people still unhappy?

Private parking companies have been seen as a rip off with some accusing them of using misleading signs, aggressive debt collection, and charging unreasonable fees.

Analysis of government data by the motoring research charity, the RAC Foundation, found that 9.7 million tickets were issued to drivers by private parking companies in Britain between April and December last year, equivalent to nearly 35,300 every day.

A bill received Royal Assent in March 2019 and had been aimed to introduce a legislation-backed code of conduct.

It proposed to set a limit on fines for most parking violations, establish a more equitable appeals process and prohibit the use of aggressive language on tickets.

However, the government withdrew the bill in June 2022 following a legal challenge from parking companies.

The AA criticised the new sector rules, saying they lack "desperately needed" measures like a new cap on charges.

Its head of roads policy Jack Cousens said: “It’s somewhat ironic that after pushing so hard against adopting a code, the two bodies have decided to implement their own.

“This watered-down code of practice falls far short of the standards the AA, government and consumer groups have called for across many years.

“This self-authored code doesn’t acknowledge the need to cap charges and remove debt recovery fees.

“These elements are desperately needed from a government-backed code to protect innocent drivers from the sharks running private car parks.”

RAC head of policy Simon Williams said: “Drivers shouldn’t be fooled into thinking this so-called code developed by the private parking industry itself is the same as the long-delayed official private parking code of practice that is backed by legislation.

“This, and only this, will bring an end to the worst practices of some private parking operators and mean drivers – especially those who are vulnerable – are protected from unreasonable fines and debt collectors chasing down payments.”

