Cristiano Ronaldo found himself in the centre of a security scare when a fan almost jumped on him as he left the pitch at the Veltins-Arena in Gelsenkirchen, Germany on Wednesday.

Footage posted online shows the fan launching himself from the stands several feet above a stairwell as Ronaldo left the pitch following Portugal’s surprise 2-0 defeat to Georgia.

One bibbed UEFA steward can be seen blocking the fan from Ronaldo's path, preventing the 39-year-old former Manchester United and Real Madrid forward from getting hurt.

The near miss comes just three days after UEFA announced it would increase security measures at 10 stadiums in Germany.

In Portugal’s previous match against Turkey, six different supporters made their way onto the pitch, with the majority heading straight for Ronaldo and thought to be after selfies with the legendary footballer.

Bernardo Silva, Ronaldo’s Portugal team-mate, said the players were less concerned for their safety and more irritated by the persistent delays caused by the pitch invasions.

The Manchester City forward told reporters: “That is the price you pay for being recognised in the world of football. Feeling in danger? I don’t think so. Not me at least.”

Portugal, who topped the group ahead of Turkey, will face Slovenia in Frankfurt on July 1.

