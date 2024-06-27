Nigel Farage says his Reform UK party might be losing support because too many of his candidates have said “stupid things”.

In recent days a series of opinion polls have seen Reform UK’s ratings decrease after the party had been closing the gap with, and in some cases overtaking the Conservatives.

Mr Farage suggested the drop in support had nothing to do with his comments about the West “provoking” Russia to invade Ukraine. Instead he blamed numerous reports about historical remarks made by some Reform UK candidates.

“The other thing that perhaps had a bigger impact is, we’ve just had too many candidates who’ve said stupid things,” said the Reform UK leader.

“I think that's perhaps the reason that we dropped off a little bit.”

Last week ITV News uncovered what appears to be racist social media posts by two candidates standing for Reform UK. Four other candidates were part of a Facebook group that regularly features Islamophobic and racist content.

"I think it's in poor taste," Nigel Farage said when asked about the comments made by one Reform UK candidate online

At the time, Mr Farage told ITV News a vetting company was to blame for failing to carry out background checks.

"Our candidates may have a sense of humour that's a bit rough and ready - but you know what, we believe in free speech," he added.

Asked whether his party would disown any candidates who had been found to have made racist or inappropriate remarks, Mr Farage told ITV News: “You can't! They're on the ballot paper. This ‘disowning’ is nonsense.

“Actually there are only three names on the ballot paper in each constituency… and that is Sunak, Starmer and Farage and that's who people are voting for.”

