First Harry Potter illustration sells for record £1.5m at US auction

An original watercolour drawing for Harry Potter And The Philosopher’s Stone has fetched a record amount at auction in the US.

The artwork for the cover of the first book in the series, by JK Rowling, fetched £1.5m ($1.9m) at a sale by Sotheby’s auction house in New York - more than three times the expected price.

It had an estimate of £320,420-£480,630 ($400,000-$600,000), which Sotheby’s claims is the “highest pre-sale estimate ever placed on an item of any Harry Potter-related work”.

The watercolour was first offered at auction in 2001 at Sotheby’s London, when only the first four books in the series were published.

It took almost 10 minutes for the four-way bidding to finish on Wednesday for the illustration by Thomas Taylor who was just 23 years old when he painted it in 1997.

It was done using concentrated watercolours with black pencil outlines and took two days to complete. Credit: PA.

At the time, the depiction of the budding wizard, with his dark hair, round glasses and lightning bolt scar, on his way to Hogwarts on board the train, was estimated at £20,000 to £25,000 before being sold at £85,750.

Following being asked to illustrate the character by Barry Cunningham at Bloomsbury, Taylor took two days to complete the illustration. He used concentrated watercolours on cold-pressed watercolour paper and outlined with black Karisma pencil.

Taylor was among the first to read the manuscript.

