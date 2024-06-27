Pakistani authorities say an intense heatwave has caused deaths and led to thousands of people being admitted to hospital for heatstroke in the country's largest city.

The nonprofit Edhi Foundation reported that more than 400 people have died in Karachi, Sindh province, since last weekend - a claim which local officials have denied.

Karachi Commissioner Syed Hasan Naqvi told reporters on Wednesday that 10 deaths had been registered as of Monday.

Temperatures reached highs of 47C in Sindh province on Tuesday, with further increases expected across the week, according to Karachi's chief meteorologist.

Authorities are urging people to remain indoors, hydrate and avoid unnecessary travel, until the heatwave subsides - which forecasters expect to be next week.

Local media reported on Monday that more than 1,500 people were treated at local hospitals in Karachi for heatstroke.

Intense weather events in Pakistan are becoming more commonplace, as its climate warms faster than the global average.

An expert panel from the World Bank predict that Pakistan could see a rise in temperature of 1.3C to 4.9C by the 2090s over the 1986–2005 baseline.

Pakistan, which is one of the world's most vulnerable country's to climate change, is also facing the risk of heavier monsoon rains, in part because of its large northern glaciers which are rapidly melting as global temperatures rise.

Pakistan says that despite contributing less than 1% to carbon emissions worldwide, it is bearing the brunt of global climate disasters.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...