How competence, not independence, could decide Scotland’s vote

The Times (Could Be) A-Changin in Scotland.

The question of independence always sparks fierce debate, but in recent years that debate has taken a backseat when discussing politics in Scotland.

It still frames the debate, but it doesn't dominate every argument to quite the same degree.

What people want to talk about, we found, were the political parties.

The 'Yes' vote is still holding up, but what is striking from the exclusive data and analysis provided to us by the British Election Study, is the rapid decline in support for the SNP over the past three years.

In our Fight For '24 series, we went to Cowdenbeath and Kirkaldy, where voters have a tendency to change the record.

This seat in Fife was once Gordon Brown’s.

A former mining area, where more recently the SNP and then Alba have tapped a rich seam of support.

In a vinyl and clothing shop in Lochgelly, the debate about independence still plays on.

"Like in any marriage things will go wrong and we'll get over it because we'll be making the decisions, no one else making them for us", said Elizabeth Pow who remains steadfast in her support for the SNP.

"I've voted SNP for all of my life, but I'll be voting Alba. Their priority is independence and that's it", said Derek Wallace who has become disillusioned with the SNP.

"We need action not words, the SNP have been in for 17 years", added Suzie Connelly.

The SNP government pre-dates the Conservative one in Westminster and Scottish voters are frustrated with both.

ITV News' Election analyst, Professor Jane Green explains the shift in what matters in Scotland: "We haven't seen any palpable change in underlying independence preferences, but we have seen them become slightly less important.

"Other factors of performance, competence and trustworthiness starting to matter much more."

With the rapid decline in support of the SNP and Conservatives in recent years, Labour has climbed the ranks from third to potentially first in the upcoming election.

Why? Well due in part to the fact that Scotland has two governments - the SNP administration in Holyrood and the Conservative administration in Westminster.

This graph shows how many people approve of each of the two governments.

The number has halved in recent years, following a series of scandals for both, leaving Labour as the third alternative.

That could see places like Glasgow return to old traditions.

For generations they voted Labour here, until the SNP broke those ties.

Now, their old party may be the new alternative to governments both sides of the border, but that's not for everyone.

"You can blame Wesminster, Hollyrood and local. Everyone has a part to play and we all just can't blame the Tories." said Gillian Reddiex.

But blame can be laid at the Conservatives door, insisted Priscilla Mandona: "It is the Tories. Let them lift their hands to their wrongs. It is what it is, you've been in power for 14 years, take responsibility for what is going on."

"Whether Labour, Conservative or SNP win, they're just the same to me." said Kevin Chan.

"It doesn't matter what party for me, nothing is ever done. I'll be flipping 50p... if I can afford it." added Eric Sproule.

To toss a coin in Glasgow, it'd need three sides.

But if Scottish voters are tired of the same tune from the SNP and the Conservative, it could be Labour that celebrates late into election night.

